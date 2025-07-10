WATCH: It takes a Valley to keep everyone safe in extreme heat

PHOENIX — At 118º, Wednesday marked the hottest day of the year so far in Phoenix, breaking a previous daily record.

From small gestures of kindness to massive heat-relief operations, no effort is too small to make a difference in the scorching Arizona summer.

ABC15 followed up with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul as they fed and housed hundreds of people in their daily cooling center operations, caught up Church on the Street as they passed out essentials bags, and finally tagged along with a group of Arcadia City Church volunteers who are trying to help their neighborhood stay cool.

Watch the full report in the player above.