Dink & Dine Pickle Park set to open first location in Mesa, eyes expansion

Dink & Dine Pickle Park is preparing to debut this summer in Mesa, and if it’s a smash, the concept’s owners are looking to expand the brand across the Valley and the Western United States.

The concept, which features 13 top-tier pickleball courts — 10 of which are indoors — multiple dining venues, an outdoor park area and a dedicated events space, will take up 72,000 square feet, across two buildings and the covered outdoor space between them, at the Mesa Riverview shopping center in northwest Mesa off the Loop 202 and Dobson Road.

Dink & Dine’s buildout is in the space formerly occupied by the Revelry and before that Toby Keith's I Love This Bar & Grill and other retail shops. It's still under construction, but Casey St Pierre, Dink & Dine’s general manager, told the Business Journal it is expected to be completed by mid-July and that the concept should open on July 30, with a bigger grand opening expected for the fall.

