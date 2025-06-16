Ice Cube speaks ahead of his Glendale stop on the ‘Truth to Power - Four Decades of Attitude’ tour

GLENDALE, AZ — Ice Cube is bringing the "Truth to Power - Four Decades of Attitude" tour to the Valley this September!

“A lot of people have seen me perform, you know, I've been performing in Phoenix and in that area for over 40 years, but they haven't seen a show like this. [This is] my time to reflect, our time to celebrate the music, for me to get into my catalog a little more than just doing the hits, and bring people along this 40-year journey of me and music. So, if you've seen me before, that doesn't matter; this production is going to be the biggest thing I've done since the Up in Smoke Tour. So, I'm looking forward to it,” said Ice Cube in an interview with ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez.

The concert will take place at Desert Diamond Arena on September 30.

The well-known artist hopes that concertgoers feel connected to him through the musical journey he’ll take them.

“That they feel closer to me and they understand my journey. You know, where I come from, why I do the kind of music that I do, what's happened to me and my life that's affected the music,” said Ice Cube.

Ahead of his tour, the hip-hop star will have a jam-packed summer with the eighth season of the Big3 League. “We got great players like Dwight, Howard, Joe Johnson and Mike Beasley, Lance Stevenson, amazing players,” said Ice Cube.

Ice Cube founded the 3-on-3 pro basketball league. But if you’re wondering how basketball plays into his artistic resume, here’s what the artist has to say to that.

“It's been a marriage between basketball and hip hop for a long time. I think, starting with [Michael] Jordan and Spike Lee doing those, you know, commercials back in the 80s and so, you know, it's been this marriage […] I think it goes together like peanut butter and jelly. So, sports, music, entertainment, I think I fit in there somewhere,” said Ice Cube to ABC15.

