Take a Look Inside: Durant's Steakhouse to reopen under new ownership

Durant’s Steakhouse, founded in 1950, prepares for reopening
PHOENIX — Durant's Steakhouse, which first opened its doors in 1950, is set to reopen this December after temporarily closing back in February.

The restaurant, located near Central Avenue and Thomas Road, announced back in February that brothers Mike and Jeffrey Mastro and their father, Dennis Mastro, had purchased Durant’s Steakhouse and were "excited to celebrate Durant’s 75th anniversary with the beginning of the next chapter in this legendary restaurant’s story."

The Mastros are known restaurateurs in Arizona and own the Valley’s Dominick’s Steakhouse, Steak 44, and Ocean 44.

Dining area with a wine selection on the wall.

Under new ownership, the restaurant will reopen to the public on December 17, featuring renovations and new menu items while preserving some cherished traditions.

Dining and bar area of the steakhouse.

“Almost everything has stayed the same […] we just refreshed everything. You can see from walking around that the layout is the same, the finishes are the same. We just kind of cleaned it up, and we wanted to keep it Durant's,” said Jeff Mastro, the new owner, to ABC15. “ A 75-year-old steakhouse, people don't want it to change, and we paid attention to that, and it did not change. It's Durant's.

“Honestly, we took a lot of information that people gave us. People are not shy. They call in.So, they had a spinach dip that people loved, kept it , prime rib, kept it,” said Marc Lupino, Chief Culinary Officer, to ABC15. “A lot of things that we don't do in our other stores I attuned the menu to what people were asking for and then tried to elevate things and give them more offerings.”
