Durant’s has new owners | Phoenix steakhouse staple will close temporarily for renovations

PHOENIX — Durant’s, the well-known steakhouse in Phoenix, has new ownership.

The restaurant, located near Central Avenue and Thomas Road, announced on its website that brothers Mike and Jeffrey Mastro and their father Dennis Mastro have purchased Durant’s Steakhouse and ‘are excited to celebrate Durant’s 75th anniversary with the beginning of the next chapter in this legendary restaurant’s story.’

The Mastros are known restaurateurs in Arizona and own the Valley’s Dominick’s Steakhouse, Steak 44 and Ocean 44.

“Carol and I, Durant’s second generation, have been blessed through the years. Now as Durant’s newest era begins, led by the extraordinary team of Jeff and Mike Mastro. With their leadership, and with the support of the Durant’s community that has walked through the famous backdoor for the last 75 years, we are confident that Jack Durant’s “Finest, Eating, and Drinking, Establishment in the World,” will continue to be the place of celebration for the most important group in our hearts…our guests, our friends, … the Durant’s Family, as The Legend Continues. ” Jack M. McElroy & Carol McElroy wrote on the Durant's website

In a statement posted on the restaurant’s website, Durant’s will temporarily close “for some renovations and improvements to the kitchen while preserving the look and feel of the famous dining room.”