Arizona State Fair new food: Birria baked potato, fried lobster tail, ice cream nachos, and more!

PHOENIX — The fun runs from September 19 to October 26—get ready for the big Valley tradition! The Arizona State Fair features dozens of new treats to try.

Before the gates open, keep these tips in mind to save some bucks:



One of the September-only deals includes "Munchie Madness" ($16 of food for $10 after 10 p.m.) and the “Super Value Coupon Book,” which offers vendor discounts and a Bounce Back ticket for a return in October.

During October, the Arizona State Fair is introducing $5 Food Flight Fridays, letting fairgoers sample a variety of foods for just $5.

“We're bringing a new food experience. So, in the past, we've had ‘ Taste of The Fair, ’ but this year, we're bringing ‘$5 Food Flight Fridays,’ where, if you purchase in advance, you pay $25 and you get five, $5 food vouchers, plus your fair admission. So, every stand is going to have a $5 option on Fridays from 12 p.m. to [6 p.m.] and that's the best time to come around and sample all those crazy fair,” said Lilli Scoglio, marketing and partnerships coordinator for the Arizona State Fair.

Check out other deals, the new attractions, concert lineups, and more happening at the fairgrounds right here.

Since you've uncovered a way to save some "fair" money on food, here’s what’s new:

Ice Cream Nachos (Waffle Cone #59)

Pop Tart Ice Cream Sandwich (Waffle Cone #59)

Banana Matcha (Wild Things Coffee & Lemonade #14)

Elote Steak Taco (Carne Café #58)

Cotton Candy Bacon on a Stick (Bacon Nation #82)

Superman Hot Dog (Blue & White All-American Classics #93)

Lobster Mac (Maggs Mac Shack #63)

Fried Lobster Tail (Lobster Shack #67)

Birria Baked Potato (Chubs #32)

Dirty Sodas (Cowboy Kettle Corn #18)

The Cookie Crumble (Totally Baked Cookie Joint #33)

Chocolate Strawberry Cup (Candy Factory #30, Swirl Ice Cream #38, The Chocolate Strawberry Cup #58)

Dubai Chocolate Strawberry Cup (Candy Factory #30, Swirl Ice Cream #38, The Chocolate Strawberry Cup #58)

Scream Puff Churro (Chubs #32)

Peaches and Cream Funnel Cake (Mason’s Den #15)

Choco Taco (Swirl City Cones #89)

The Ice Cap (Swirl City Cones #89)

Pumpkin Pie Latte / Chai / Biscoff Cheesecake (Wild Things Coffee & Lemonade #14)

Cotton Candy in a Cup (Wild Things Coffee & Lemonade #14)

Mike’s Hot Honey Turkey Leg (Biggy’s #22, #17)

Mini Me Turkey Legs (Biggy’s #22, #17)

If you read something that piques your interest, keep this map on hand so you know where to go.

Mike’s Hot Honey Big Daddy Corn Dog (Biggy’s #22, #17)

Mike’s Hot Honey Bacon-Wrapped Pork Belly on a Stick (Biggy’s #22, #17)

Mike’s Hot Honey Pickles (Biggy’s #22, #17) .

. Mike’s Hot Honey Pizza Slice (Enzo’s Pizzeria #34)

Mike’s Hot Honey Wings (Enzo’s Pizzeria #34)

Chili & Cheese Jumbo Corn Dog (Mustards Café #29)

Stuffed Turkey Leg (The Ranch #87)

Turkey Mac & Cheese Sandwich (The Ranch #87)

Red Chile Meat Sandwich (Navajo Taco Stand #88)

Hot Dog Mac (Maggs Mac Shack #63)

Noodle Noodle Bowl (Noodle Noodle #31)

Jalapeño Smash Burger (Chubs #32)

Green Chile Smash Burger (Chubs #32)

Cajun Chicken Fries (Chubs #32)

Katsu Chicken Sandwich (Pineapple Grill #44)

Orange Chicken Fries (Pineapple Grill #44)

Loco Moco (Pineapple Grill #44)

Musubi (Boba King #9, #64)

Spam Wonton Tacos (Boba King #9, #64)

Korean BBQ Chicken (Joe’s Hot Chicken #65)

Dunkin Taquitos (Flacos Tacos #48)

Coke-a-Latte Fizz (Enzo’s Pizzeria #34)

