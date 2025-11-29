Small businesses get big turnout in the Valley on Saturday

PHOENIX — Being a smart shopper doesn’t always mean hunting for the lowest price; sometimes it means investing in your community.

This Small Business Saturday, thousands of Valley residents did just that, packing markets and pop-up events from Uptown Phoenix to downtown to support local entrepreneurs.

One of the busiest spots of the day was the Uptown Farmers Market, where long lines formed for everything from coffee to fresh food to handmade goods. For local coffee roaster AZ Roast, the turnout was a reminder of why community support matters.

“It means everything,” said Jonathan Saucedo. “Small business, that’s what we are. So for the community to come out like this, it means a lot.”

Shoppers like Lauren Dolby say supporting local isn’t just something she does once a year, and instead is a weekly habit.

“I get this banana matcha literally every Saturday,” Dolby said. “I feel good because our money is going somewhere meaningful and purposeful.”

Support stretched from Uptown all the way downtown, where more than 125 small businesses filled Heritage Square for the annual Phoenix Flea.

Among the vendors was owner Karen Ruiz, whose Merkari Candles are made with all ingredients from U.S. suppliers.

“There are daisies, fresh flowers, and we only use organic soy wax made here in the United States, a certified clean product,” Ruiz said.

Sweets for pets were also a hit at Happy Tails Barkery, where owner Meghan Berkley said each dog treat sold funds for something bigger.

“When you support a small business, you’re supporting a small business’s dream,” she said.

While the crowds were a welcome sight, many owners say 2025 has brought new financial challenges. Rising material costs, supply chain fluctuations, and broader economic uncertainty have forced many small businesses to make difficult decisions.

“Material costs have definitely gone up,” said Carli Cardillo, owner of Armadillo Eclectic, a small business selling hand-made art. “That’s hard because I don’t want to raise my prices. I want to remain accessible to the community.”

Those pressures are also being felt in the food industry. At Chef Sergio’s Burritos, owner Sergio Mendez says ingredient prices have been unpredictable.

“The tariffs, the economy, it’s all a little weird,” Mendez said. “Prices have been up and down.”

Still, he says community support has made it possible for his business not just to survive, but to change lives.

“Through this business, I sent my daughters to college,” Mendez said. “It’s a small community and we rely on this. Thank you for your support and for the chance to serve you.”

Though these businesses may be small individually, together they form the backbone of Arizona’s economy. According to the Small Business Administration, more than one million Arizonans are employed by small businesses, representing over 40% of the state’s workforce.