Phoenix police investigating overnight murder near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a murder after a man was found shot early Saturday morning in north Phoenix.

Officers say they responded to reports of a hurt person near 19th Avenue and West Thunderbird Road just before 2 a.m. on November 29.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

Phoenix Fire Department pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to police.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Police have not released details about what led up to the shooting or information about potential suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Silent Witness at 480-Witness or 480-Testigo and may be eligible for a reward.