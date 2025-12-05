Phoenix police arrest suspect connected to three shootings where two people died

PHOENIX — A man is facing multiple murder charges after police say they found evidence linking him to multiple crime scenes.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, on November 11 officers found several bullet holes at a home near 7th Avenue and Greenway Parkway.

On November 24, police say they responded to a shooting near 19th Avenue and Greenway Road, where they found 45-year-old Marcus Adams, who had been shot.

Adams died at the scene, according to police.

Officers were later called to a shooting near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road on November 29.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Police say 29-year-old Andreas Olguin was found shot at least one time and died at the scene.

After evidence was processed from all three scenes, police say each case was connected.

Officers say they were able to identify 21-year-old Adalberto Cordova Torres as the suspect in the shootings.

Torres was arrested on Thursday and is facing multiple charges, including two counts of murder.

The investigation remains ongoing.