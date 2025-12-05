Rep. Adelita Grijalva says she was pepper-sprayed during ICE operation in Southern Arizona

TUCSON, AZ — Representative Adelita Grijalva says she was pepper-sprayed during an Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation in Southern Arizona on Friday morning.

ICE conducted search warrants at the Taco Giro restaurant location near Grande Avenue and Speedway Boulevard in Tucson.

On social media, Grijalva posted a video stating she was pushed aside and pepper-sprayed during the operation.

ICE just conducted a raid by Taco Giro in Tucson - a small mom-and-pop restaurant that has served our community for years.



When I presented myself as a Member of Congress asking for more information, I was pushed-aside and pepper sprayed. pic.twitter.com/gPx0p3IXP2 — Rep. Adelita Grijalva (@Rep_Grijalva) December 5, 2025

Scripps News Tucson reached out to ICE for confirmation of the search. An ICE spokesperson responded with the following:

“Due to operational security, ICE does not confirm or discuss the existence or status of future operations. The agency publicly announces the results of operations when appropriate. As part of its routine operations, ICE arrests aliens who commit crimes and other individuals who have violated our nation’s immigration laws. All aliens in violation of U.S. immigration law may be subject to arrest, detention and, if found removable by final order, removal from the United States, regardless of nationality."

ICE later returned with further details of the investigation, explaining they are executing 16 search warrants across Southern Arizona alongside the IRS.

ICE said the warrants are related to immigration and tax violations.

While ICE confirmed multiple people were arrested, it is unclear how many people were taken into their custody.

