Dick's House of Sport announces grand opening details for Glendale's new interactive retail location

GLENDALE, AZ — Dick's House of Sport is set to open in Glendale this October!

The new sports retail store near Loop 101 and Maryland Avenue in Glendale will open to the public on October 17 at 9 a.m., featuring in-store experiences to promote community engagement.

According to a news release sent to ABC15, grand opening weekend activities include:



Athletes will make an in-store appearance.

Jalen Green is set for Saturday, October 18, from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Corbin Carroll is said to make an appearance on Sunday, October 19, from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wristbands, required for attendance and limited in quantity, will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis starting at store opening each day. Athletes will only sign player cards provided by DICK'S, and outside items will not be signed. Appearance times are subject to change without notice.

The first 100 adults in-store each morning will receive mystery gift cards .

. The first 300 guests aged 10 and older will receive a free 30-oz Stanley Quencher.

The first 100 kids under 18 in line each morning will receive a DSG soccer ball.

Doorbuster deals, sweepstakes, and additional activities are expected.

The West Valley store will feature an outdoor track and turf field!

According to a representative for the company, the Glendale location will have several indoor in-store experiences, such as:

A rock-climbing wall.

Golf hitting bays with Trackman technology and a putting green.

Multi-sport HitTrax cage that can be used for baseball, softball, lacrosse, and soccer.

Dick’s House of Sport has more than a dozen stores nationwide and plans to open one in Gilbert.