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Don Omar announces ‘The Last King World Tour’ with a Phoenix stop

Here's the date when tickets will be available for the reggaeton star's show
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PHOENIX — Don Omar is bringing ‘The Last King World Tour’ to the Valley!

The reggaeton star announced on his social media platforms that tickets for the first leg of his U.S. tour will go on sale May 22 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets will be available at donomar.com.

The Valley show will take place at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on November 8.

Don Omar's social media presence—over 13 million followers on Instagram alone—reflects his strong and lasting fan base. Over the decades, he's captivated audiences with hit songs like Danza Kuduro, Salió El Sol, and Bandoleros, as well as his role in the Fast & Furious film series.

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Upcoming performances at the Mortgage Matchup Center feature a lineup of renowned artists and bands, including Rod Stewart, A$AP Rocky, Santana, The Doobie Brothers, Chicago & Styx, Maná, Weezer, Doja Cat, and more.

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