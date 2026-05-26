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The ‘Kehlani World Tour’ is making a stop at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix

Here's the date when tickets will be available for the Valley show
You can watch the latest headlines and weather from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix any time on-air, online, and on the ABC15 mobile and streaming apps.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
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The Kehlani World Tour is coming to Arizona! The North America tour kicks off on August 6 in Minneapolis and then heads to the Valley for a show in September featuring special guest Durand Bernarr.

Grammy-winning artist Kehlani is bringing her tour to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in West Phoenix on September 21.

According to a news release sent to ABC15, tickets will be available through artist presales starting on May 27 at 10 a.m. local time, with additional presales throughout the week before the general sale begins on May 29 at 10 a.m. local time at kehlaniworldtour.com.

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