The ‘Kehlani World Tour’ is making a stop at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix

The Kehlani World Tour is coming to Arizona! The North America tour kicks off on August 6 in Minneapolis and then heads to the Valley for a show in September featuring special guest Durand Bernarr.

Grammy-winning artist Kehlani is bringing her tour to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in West Phoenix on September 21.

THE KEHLANI WORLD TOUR: North America



Sign up for early ticket access at https://t.co/uYwbks5kR9 pic.twitter.com/gEBoGzdmH0 — Live Nation (@LiveNation) May 26, 2026

According to a news release sent to ABC15, tickets will be available through artist presales starting on May 27 at 10 a.m. local time, with additional presales throughout the week before the general sale begins on May 29 at 10 a.m. local time at kehlaniworldtour.com.