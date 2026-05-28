Fry's partners with Upside app to help Arizona shoppers earn cash back on groceries, gas

Arizona families looking to stretch their budgets this summer have a new option: Fry's Food Stores has partnered with Upside , a free cash-back app that rewards users for everyday purchases like groceries, gas, and restaurant meals.

Shoppers download the app, link a payment card, and select offers before shopping or filling up to earn cash back. Rewards can be transferred directly to a bank account or redeemed as gift cards.

"Fry's has now partnered with Upside. So Upside is a free app to download that helps you get all of those additional savings on gas, groceries, and restaurants," Daniella Lerma, Fry's Multicultural Specialist, said.

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The partnership means shopping at Fry's can now unlock rewards at other businesses, including Circle K, Taco Bell, and movie theaters. According to Upside data, some Arizona users are saving up to $255 a year.

Upside says users can maximize savings by using the app across multiple purchases and combining it with existing rewards programs like Fry's digital coupons and fuel points. Mike McNamee of Upside said people in Arizona have earned nearly half a million dollars in cash back in a short amount of time.

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