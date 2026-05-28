AI built a budget-friendly skincare routine, but here's what a dermatologist says it missed

PHOENIX — Scripps News reporter Jane Caffrey put AI to the test with a simple question: "Can you help me build a skincare routine?"

With three priorities — anti-aging and sun protection, vegan products, and a budget-friendly price point — an AI agent scoured the web and returned six products for a day and a night routine, all for under $80.

But would a dermatologist approve?

Dr. Toni Stockton of Stockton Dermatology in Phoenix reviewed the AI-generated routine and said the results were better than expected.

"Overall, I was pleasantly surprised that I didn't see anything that was wild in the searches that I did," Dr. Stockton said.

Dr. Stockton said AI can be a good starting point for building a skincare routine, as long as users are specific about their skin type, goals, and budget. She said most of the products the AI selected were solid options.

"The cleanser, I think, is a good choice. It's got hyaluronic acid, it's got ceramides, it's a fairly cost-effective product," Stockton said.

However, Stockton said the AI left out something important: guidance on how to safely use some of the stronger products, like exfoliants and retinols.

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"You usually want to make sure that you have a milder strength when you have sensitive skin, which you have, and then you can build up to stronger strengths as you go on," Stockton said.

While AI may help people find affordable options — or even lower-cost alternatives to popular brands — people with sensitive skin, eczema, acne, or other conditions should still consult a professional.

"My advice would be, run it, see what's in there, look where the AI is pulling their sources," Stockton said. "Make sure you're using an AI that is a good source that's pulling it from good sources to be as specific as you can."

Bringing a product list to a dermatologist is also an option, so they can help confirm whether those products are a good fit for a patient's specific skin needs.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.