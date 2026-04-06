Peoria animal hospital hosts essay contest for young, prospective veterinarians

PEORIA, AZ — A Peoria animal hospital is looking to help kids get a leg up...or in this case, maybe four legs up!

For the fourth straight year, Vistancia Animal Hospital near Vistancia Boulevard and El Mirage Road in Peoria is hosting an essay contest where students can earn the chance to visit the clinic for the day, learn the ins and outs of caring for animals as a professional, and earn a cash prize in the process.

From now until May 1, students 18 and under can submit an essay, up to 1,000 words, where they share what makes them passionate about pursuing a career as a veterinarian or within the animal healthcare industry.

Vistancia Animal Hospital

Finalists will be selected on May 8, and on May 26, a special event takes place at the clinic, where a group of lucky students will get the chance to learn from the pros about a variety of topics like delivering kittens and puppies, X-rays, pet ER visits, and so much more. On that day, the top students will also receive a cash prize.

"I think it does a really nice job of allowing them to come back and see things," explains Astin Deem, the practice manager for Vistancia Animal Hospital. "They can ask the doctor what it's all about and ask the crazy questions they want to know."

Astin says students come in already passionate about animals. Her goal, she says, is to make sure these students understand what it's really like to have to care for animals.

"We try to show them that there is a little more than the love side...It's absolutely rewarding, but we want to make sure they understand both sides."

For more information, call Vistancia Animal Hospital at 623-888-8108 or go to their website.

Essays can be emailed to info@vistanciaanimalhospital.com with the subject line: "Essay Contest."

Entries are due by May 1, 2026.