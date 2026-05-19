The hidden cost of graduation: Arizona families spending hundreds for high school seniors to cross the stage

As thousands of Arizona high school seniors prepare to walk across the stage this month, ABC15 Mornings Anchor Kaley O'Kelley is taking a closer look at the cost of graduating and the hefty price tag for items needed to celebrate.

Graduation ceremonies are happening this week at State Farm Stadium and Veterans Memorial Coliseum, where schools from the Tolleson Union High School District and Phoenix Union High School District are celebrating the Class of 2026.

Basic cap and gown packages through Jostens can cost as much as $80, while premium graduation bundles including announcements, apparel, keepsakes, and other add-ons can climb to $300 or more.

And then there’s the yearbook.

TreeRing lists many hardcover yearbooks starting around $50, depending on customization and school options.

Senior pictures, prom, graduation parties, travel, college deposits, and dorm expenses can quickly push the total cost into the hundreds or thousands before students even begin college.

For guests attending graduation parties, there may be financial pressure, too.

According to etiquette experts at the Emily Post Institute, cash and gift cards remain some of the most common gifts to give. The Emily Post Institute also shares that family friends often give between $20 and $75, while close friends and relatives may give $50 to more than $100.

Another common question this time of year: What should you do if you receive a graduation announcement in the mail?

Etiquette experts say an announcement is not the same thing as a party invitation, so a gift is not required.

If you do want to acknowledge the milestone, a card with a small cash gift or gift card is common. For distant relatives or old family friends, $25 to $50 is a typical range. For closer relatives, many people give $50 to $100 or more. A simple congratulatory card or handwritten note is also appropriate, especially if you do not know the graduate well.

There are a few ways to stay on budget during the graduation season:



Consider skipping printed announcements if a digital version works

Host a combined party with another family or borrow decorations

Set a gift budget before the invitations start stacking up

Despite these rising costs, many Arizona families say the milestone is still worth celebrating.

And for everyone else, the takeaway may be simple: celebrate the graduate in a way that fits your relationships and your budget.