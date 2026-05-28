Swiftie Liftie Club hosting workout for a good cause

PHOENIX — As Arizona gears up for the hottest months of the year, Taylor Swift fans in Arizona are turning fitness into philanthropy!

ABC15 Mornings Anchor Kaley O’Kelley talked with Alexy Posner about the official kick-off of St. Vincent de Paul’s 100 Days of Summer Campaign.

Posner is the founder of the Swiftie Liftie Club, who says the time to help is now.

“On Sunday morning, we’ll end the month of May with a Taylor Swift-inspired workout with a mission to collect life-saving water for those who are unhoused here in Phoenix.”

Posner is a well-known fitness influencer who is sharing the importance of sweating for a cause.

“Helping those who need clean and cold water is something we can all do to make where we live a better place.”

The workout will happen inside the Family Dining Room on Sunday morning, May 31, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

“Please bring bottles of water to check-in, which starts at 8:45, and then we’ll turn up the Taylor Swift tunes to hydrate for hope at 9:30," she says.

St. Vincent de Paul hands out more than 3,000 bottles of water daily to those experiencing homelessness across the Valley.

Through fitness and giving back, Posner hopes Taylor Swift fans of all ages will show up and donate stacks of bottled water to help in huge ways.

You can learn more about St. Vincent de Paul's efforts by visiting St. Vincent de Paul Phoenix.

Join the May Swiftie Liftie Club! by Swiftie Liftie Club here.