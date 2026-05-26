State launches 'Fish250' challenge to get anglers of all ages exploring Arizona and celebrating America250

PHOENIX — Fishermen and fisherwomen of all ages and all skill levels, this challenge is for you!

The Arizona Game & Fish Department recently launched its "Fish250 Challenge" to coincide with America250 celebrations.

Don't worry: It doesn't mean you have to catch 250 different fish! Instead, the goal is to get out, enjoy some beautiful Arizona scenery, and explore new places to go fishing across State 48.

Game & Fish officials want you to fish in:

2: Two Community Waters

5: Five lakes or streams

0: Zero bad days when you're out fishing!

Alec Young

Even at an early age, Arizona native Alec Young knew he loved the water — especially what was lurking just below the surface!

"I've spent most of my life throughout Arizona fishing for every species you can imagine," explains Alec, who grew up in Tucson and now calls the West Valley home.

That love of fishing for Alec quickly transformed into a love for the environment, which comes in handy with his work at Arizona Game & Fish and also the non-profit, Trout Unlimited, which helps with cold water restoration and preservation

"As a kid, I was enthralled with fish themselves - Seeing all of the fish species up close, that's how it evolved into caring as much about the species, but even more about where you find them...Getting to see parts of the state is my favorite aspect of it, and that's what makes this challenge so cool. It's forcing you to get out to some places you haven't been and hopefully get in that habitat and see the aspects that make it so cool."

The idea is to celebrate what makes Arizona so special while also highlighting a great American pastime!

"When I think of America, the first thing that pops into my mind from a youth perspective is baseball and fishing to me," says Alec.

To learn more about the Fish250 challenge, click here.

Keep in mind, anyone over the age of 10 requires a fishing license.

To learn more about Trout Unlimited and the work they do, click here.