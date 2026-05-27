Street League Skateboarding announces Tempe ‘Takeover’ event at Mullett Arena

TEMPE, AZ — Street League Skateboarding (SLS) announced on Wednesday that it will bring its competition to Mullett Arena in Tempe!

“The event will transform the venue into a celebration of Arizona skate culture, featuring globally recognized talent, community roots, and desert-inspired design, with a unique course and fan experience tailored for this skateboarding hub,” read a news release sent to ABC15 that added the custom-designed course will celebrate Arizona skate culture.

This year's event marks a return to Arizona, the location of the inaugural SLS event. The 'Takeover’ event is scheduled for August 29.

“Returning to Tempe after more than a decade is incredibly special for SLS because Arizona has always been one of the most influential skateboarding communities in the world,” said Tal Cooperman, chief marketing officer at Thrill Sports, in the news release.

According to SLS, among those confirmed to attend are Dashawn Jordan, a Chandler, Arizona native and co-founder of Faces Skate Shop in Tempe; Jagger Eaton, who honed his skills at his family’s Mesa-based training facility, Kids That Rip (KTR); and Tempe-born professional skateboarder Paige Heyn.

Tickets for the skateboarding competition go on sale May 28 at 6 a.m. MST at streetleague.com/tempe.