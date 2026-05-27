What the 60+ acre ‘Medina Station’ development will bring to Mesa

MESA, AZ — A new mixed-use development is taking shape in Mesa, featuring a Target as the main anchor, along with a two-story Dick's Sporting Goods!

Medina Station is a planned 64-acre mixed-use development at Signal Butte and US 60 in Mesa. SimonCRE, a commercial real estate development and acquisition firm, announced the project, which broke ground in spring 2025.

Other confirmed tenants for the development include: Boot Barn, Cafe Zupas, As You Wish, Five Guys, Handels Ice Cream, Zara Nails, Mission BBQ, CAVA, Einstien Bagels, OHSO Brewery, Cheba Hut, and Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers, GoodVets, Pacific Dental Services, US Bank, V's Barbershop, America's Best, Brooklyn Bedding, and My Dr Now.

SimonCRE SimonCRE's Medina Station

The project includes a row of restaurants that is currently in progress.

“We really like developing a center like this that has more of an open kind of communal feel to it,” said Nick Robello, director of marketing for SimonCRE, to ABC15. “We just really like creating something that can become a meeting place for community, where people can kind of make memories […] was a huge part of the drive to focus there.”

RKAA | Western Retail Advisors via SimonCRE Mixed-use development ‘Medina Station.’

The development will feature a partnership to include a pair of multifamily residential facilities located behind the retail and restaurant spaces on the corner. This integration will create a mixed-use area that offers not only retail and dining options but also living accommodations, according to Robello.

SimonCRE Aerials of Medina Station

Robello told ABC15 that the projected opening date for the Target is July 2026, and that Boot Barn and Dick's Sporting Goods “would probably” be the next tenants to open.

“The various shops are going to open up in phases,” said Robello.