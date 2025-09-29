Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Doja Cat bringing 'Tour Ma Vie World Tour' to Phoenix in 2026

Doja Cat
Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
FILE - Doja Cat performs at the Coachella Music &amp; Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club, April 24, 2022, in Indio, Calif. The rapper/singer Doja Cat — the Grammy award winner, fashion muse, and creator of many TikTok hits — is set to embark on a 2023 North American tour this fall. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Doja Cat
Posted

PHOENIX — Doja Cat is making a stop in Phoenix next year on her Tour Ma Vie World Tour! 

After the release of her newest album, Vie, the music star announced new dates for her world tour, which kicks off in February 2026.

Doja Cat will be headed to places like Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Ireland, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Poland, before coming back to the United States.

She is scheduled to perform at PHX Arena on Oct. 29, 2026.

Tickets for North American shows are available via artist presale starting Oct. 7, 2025. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. local time. Sign up and buy tickets on her website here.

