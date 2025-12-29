Valley law enforcement prep for DUI enforcement as New Year's Eve approaches 

PHOENIX — With New Year's Eve coming up, law enforcement in the Valley is looking to crack down on drunk and impaired driving through DUI task forces.

“There’s too many people out there that just get drunk and get on the road. So I’m going to stay home and do nothing," said Jim Edberg.

This past Friday, Phoenix police say a late-night crash left a man dead on the city's west side near 35th Avenue and Northern. The driver was processed for DUI.

And just a few days before Christmas, a 67-year-old man was accused of killing a three-year-old child and injuring others after driving into a crowd during a holiday parade in Kayenta. The Navajo Nation president said that the driver was intoxicated.

According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving Arizona, New Year's Eve is consistently one of the most dangerous times on our roads.

“Nights and weekends being the time that most DUIs tend to happen, and with that paired with New Year’s Eve celebrations, it’s a nightmare for our roads," said Laurel Petsas, the executive director of Mothers Against Drunk Driving Arizona.

In Arizona, a first offense for DUI will include at least 10 days of jail and more than a $1,000 fine. For second and subsequent offenses, you will get at least 90 days of jail, a minimum $3,000 fine, and your license will be revoked for a year. Extreme DUI cases with higher blood alcohol levels carry stiffer punishments.

But the impacts of DUI can be more than just costly for the people charged. One Phoenix resident tells ABC15 his sister was struck by a drunk driver about 15 years ago out-of-state.

“A drunk driver crossed, crossed the entire highway, and slammed into her car at 75 miles an hour. The dude died, and she survived," said Christopher Burt.

Another man says his sister and her friends, who he says were drinking, were killed after they crashed into a barrier off an Arizona highway.

“She left four kids behind. They’re all adults now with their own kids, but they still miss her. You can see the hurt in their eyes,” said Mario Martinez, a Salt River Reservation resident.

MADD Arizona believes it is a combination of stiff penalties and education that will make a difference in the long run.

“MADD Arizona is trying to stop impaired driving before those choices are made. So whether that be through strong penalties, enforcement, those prevention and education tools to make the right decisions," said Petsas.

“It shouldn’t happen, but it still does. And I don’t know how to prevent it, but we should try,” said Burt.