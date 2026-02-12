Phoenix Rescue Mission saves lives on the streets of Phoenix, as drug crisis worsens across Arizona

PHOENIX — New CDC data show drug overdose deaths declining across most of the United States, but Arizona is experiencing a concerning trend in the opposite direction.

While the nation sees overall improvement in overdose fatalities, Arizona leads the country with a 20% increase in drug overdose deaths from 2024 to 2025, according to the latest federal data.

ABC15 joined Steve Harmon with the Phoenix Rescue Mission as he loaded up his car one morning, preparing for another day of outreach to people living on the streets.

He says many of them are suffering from addiction, which is why Harmon hands out more than just water, hygiene kits, and his business card. He leaves behind a tool that could save a life: Narcan.

"She has Narcan ready out of the package ready to go. I still gave her some more. But she was very thankful," Harmon said, after approaching two individuals on a street corner. “It hurts my heart, because I know what the worst-case scenario is.”

For Harmon, this mission is personal.

“I hitchhiked here in ’83 and was on the streets of Phoenix,” he said. “Then fell into addiction, which turned into crime, which turned into prison terms.”

He says Arizona's spike in overdose deaths doesn't surprise him, and he believes the situation has worsened over the years.

"I've seen drugs come over the border, and even if you secure the border, it's already here. Very rarely does it keep traveling once it's already over the border," he said.

Apolonio “Polo” Ruiz, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Phoenix Field Division, provided ABC15 with the following statement, acknowledging Arizona’s position at the center of the drug crisis.

It reads:

"Arizona is a hub for Sinaloa cartel activity and therefore we are at the forefront in the fight against drug trafficking," he said. “Fentanyl and methamphetamine remain the top drug threats in Arizona. The DEA Phoenix Field Division seized a majority of the country's counterfeit fentanyl pills last year, as well as a record amount of fentanyl powder. Additionally, 2025 methamphetamine and cocaine seizures surpassed 2024 seizures.”

The statement goes on to say, “Fentanyl is present in nearly every type of illicit substance seized in Arizona. Two milligrams of fentanyl is enough to kill. Arizona is on the frontlines, and DEA Phoenix is working tirelessly to achieve a Fentanyl Free America by reducing demand and increasing awareness, education, collaboration, and strategic partnerships. Holding people accountable and providing prevention and education so they can find help is critical in stopping this epidemic and saving lives. We ask everyone to join the fight to save lives, protect, prevent, and support our communities. “