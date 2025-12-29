Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man seriously hurt after being stabbed near Higley Road and Main Street in Mesa

The suspect is reportedly still at large
MESA, AZ — A man is seriously hurt after he was stabbed in Mesa Sunday night.

Mesa police say they were called out just after 9 p.m. for a report of a stabbing near Higley Road and Main Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man had been stabbed.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The person who stabbed the man reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived.

No information has been released about the suspect.

What led up to the stabbing remains under investigation.

