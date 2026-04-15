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Cala shares its vision for its second Valley location opening at Phoenix’s PV

Sneak peek of the restaurant specializing in modern coastal cuisine
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PHOENIX — Cala is expanding with its second location in the Valley!

Cala exterior rendering
Cala exterior rendering

This Mediterranean restaurant takes pride in offering modern coastal cuisine inspired by Greece, Spain, Italy, and Morocco. Its menu features fresh seafood, hand-tossed pizzas, and signature cocktails.

Rendering of the interior of Cala
Rendering of the interior of Cala

The team behind Cala has released new restaurant renderings of its upcoming PV location.

The renderings feature the exterior, entrance, bar, dining area, and other sections of the restaurant. The vision for the new space was brought to life with interior design support from House of Form.

Rendering of ‘Calita’ Bar
Rendering of ‘Calita’ Bar

An opening date for the restaurant has not been announced.

Rendering of Cala dining area
Rendering of Cala dining area
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MORE ON PHOENIX’S PV

The former Paradise Valley Mall has undergone a $2 billion redevelopment and is now known as PV.

In addition to Cala, Velvet Taco is another restaurant that decided to open its second Arizona location at PV.

The development is still ongoing, with additional tenants expected to open soon.

According to PV’s website, here’s what else is ‘coming soon’:

  • The Vig
  • Harry & Izzy’s
  • Too Sweet Cakes
  • Life Time
  • Life Time Living

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