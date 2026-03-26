Velvet Taco opens in Phoenix’s PV, and additional tenants are expected to open soon

PHOENIX — Velvet Taco is now open at PV near Cactus Road and Tatum Boulevard in north Phoenix!

The Dallas, Texas-based company is renowned for its diverse taco selection, offering options including seafood, beef, pork, chicken, vegetarian, and gluten-free tacos—all available on their menu!

Where to go:



Paradise Valley location: 12646 N. Tatum Blvd. Suite 105

Scottsdale is home to the first Arizona location: 4166 N. Scottsdale Rd.



The former Paradise Valley Mall has undergone a $2 billion redevelopment and is now known as PV. The development is still ongoing, with additional tenants expected to open soon.

In addition to Velvet Taco, Cala is one of the restaurants that has decided to open its second Arizona location at PV.

“Our Old Town [Scottsdale] space is super, super high energy. It has, you know, beautiful music, it has great vibes, it caters to a kind of younger crowd in Old Town. So, coming to PV, we really looked at this as an opportunity for us to kind of elevate the brand, maybe take it up a notch with our service, with our menu offerings a little more sophisticated... I think great restaurants have to evolve, and I think we're going to play perfectly to the market that's right around this area,” said Beau MacMillan, Clive Collective Director of Culinary Operations and partner.

According to PV’s website, here’s what else is ‘coming soon’:

