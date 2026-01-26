PoNy’s Michés expands with new downtown Phoenix location

PHOENIX — In 2020, Jose Flores and his wife, Analiz Gonzalez, began selling their michelada mixes and ceviche from the back of their truck, offering home deliveries before moving on to pop-up events.

The growing popularity of 'PoNy's Michés' led them to purchase a food truck in 2021.

Building on that momentum, the couple opened their first storefront in Goodyear in the summer of 2024—and soon, they will expand with a new location in downtown Phoenix.

PoNy’s Michés will open its second location in the former FEZ restaurant space, which operated for more than 20 years.

The husband-and-wife team, joined by their chief financial officer Sergio Escamilla, sat down with ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez to discuss their restaurant’s expansion, the importance of remaining true to their Mexican heritage, and their efforts to inspire young people to pursue their dreams.