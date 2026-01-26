Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

PoNy’s Michés expands with new downtown Phoenix location

A sit-down with a Valley couple known for its Michelada and ceviche business
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — In 2020, Jose Flores and his wife, Analiz Gonzalez, began selling their michelada mixes and ceviche from the back of their truck, offering home deliveries before moving on to pop-up events.

The growing popularity of 'PoNy's Michés' led them to purchase a food truck in 2021.

Building on that momentum, the couple opened their first storefront in Goodyear in the summer of 2024—and soon, they will expand with a new location in downtown Phoenix.

PoNy’s Michés will open its second location in the former FEZ restaurant space, which operated for more than 20 years.

The husband-and-wife team, joined by their chief financial officer Sergio Escamilla, sat down with ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez to discuss their restaurant’s expansion, the importance of remaining true to their Mexican heritage, and their efforts to inspire young people to pursue their dreams.

PoNy’s Michés expands with new downtown Phoenix location
More Things to Do stories:
FireAid Benefit Concert - Show

Things To Do

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire to perform in the Valley this August

Nicole Gutierrez
Phoenix Open Golf

Things To Do

Larry Fitzgerald, Carli Lloyd, & Emmitt Smith commit to the 2026 Annexus Pro-Am

poster_4225e4051b42445699bb05d1b174758a.png

Things To Do

Cowboy up for Buckeye Days in Downtown Buckeye

abc15.com staff

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen