First Arizona ‘Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille’ announces opening date

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert will soon welcome Arizona’s first Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille!

Perry's Steakhouse and Grille Rendering of Gilbert's 'Perry's Steakhouse and Grille.'

The 11,000-square-foot steakhouse is said to accommodate 350 guests and feature a dining room, four private spaces, a wine wall, Bar 79, and patio seating.

Perry’s Famous Pork Chop is a unique steakhouse signature, measuring seven fingers high to reflect traditional butchery, according to a news release sent by the Texas-based restaurant. You can check out other menu items right here.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille Perry's Pork Chop

“We are so excited to bring our first Perry’s Steakhouse in Arizona to Gilbert,” said Chris Perry, founder and owner of Perry’s Restaurants, in a news release sent to ABC15. “From our roots as a humble meat market in Texas, we’ve grown to focus not only on great food, but also creating a unique dining experience for our guests. We look forward to calling the Phoenix-area home and welcome our new guests.”

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille Gilbert's interior image of the restaurant.

The restaurant is said to open to the public on Monday, June 8, on the Northside at SanTan Village in Gilbert.