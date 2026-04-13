First Arizona ‘Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille’ announces opening date

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert will soon welcome Arizona’s first Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille!
The 11,000-square-foot steakhouse is said to accommodate 350 guests and feature a dining room, four private spaces, a wine wall, Bar 79, and patio seating.
Perry’s Famous Pork Chop is a unique steakhouse signature, measuring seven fingers high to reflect traditional butchery, according to a news release sent by the Texas-based restaurant. You can check out other menu items right here.
“We are so excited to bring our first Perry’s Steakhouse in Arizona to Gilbert,” said Chris Perry, founder and owner of Perry’s Restaurants, in a news release sent to ABC15. “From our roots as a humble meat market in Texas, we’ve grown to focus not only on great food, but also creating a unique dining experience for our guests. We look forward to calling the Phoenix-area home and welcome our new guests.”
The restaurant is said to open to the public on Monday, June 8, on the Northside at SanTan Village in Gilbert.