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Go behind the counter at Buc-ee's 'Texas Round Up' in Arizona

See how the team prepares meat for their signature barbecue sandwiches
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Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
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GOODYEAR, AZ — Buc-ee’s Travel Center in Arizona is now open! The new Goodyear location becomes the first of its kind in the Southwest, bringing a taste of Texas to the Goodyear community.

Watch Randy Pauly, Buc-ee's Pit Master, take ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez in the "Texas Round Up," a specialized in-store station that highlights authentic Texas smoking techniques and provides an immersive customer experience that emphasizes what makes their signature sauces and meats so special.

FRESH BRISKET ON THE BOARD: Go behind the counter at Buc-ee's Texas Round Up in Arizona
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