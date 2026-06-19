Take an inside look at Arizona's first Buc-ee’s, opening soon in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ — After much anticipation in the Valley, Buc-ee’s Travel Center is finally opening its first Arizona location in Goodyear on June 22!

Watch Randy Pauly, pit master at Buc-ee’s, as he gives ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez a tour of the Goodyear travel center in the video below.

Inside look at Arizona’s first Buc-ee’s location in Goodyear

The state’s first Buc-ee’s Travel Center will occupy 74,000 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions.

The Texas favorite will be a 24-hour location.

WHAT TO KNOW FOR BUC-EE'S GRAND OPENING

On June 22, the parking lot at Buc-ee's opens at midnight, with doors opening at 6 a.m., followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8 a.m.

The City of Goodyear announced that a designated Buc-ee's travel route will be in effect on opening day and will remain in effect until traffic control is no longer needed. Drivers should “expect slow-moving to standstill traffic at times.” Here’s what to know:



The 6.5-mile route will loop through the city and lead directly into Buc-ee's parking lot.

All traffic to Buc-ee's must exit I-10 at Bullard Avenue, as both directions of the I-10/Bullard off-ramps will be designated solely for Buc-ee's access.

Bucees-Route-Map- City of Goodyear Bucees-Route-Map- City of Goodyear

To manage expected traffic and emergency response for the grand opening, the city of Goodyear has issued a moratorium on all construction within the public right-of-way in the immediate vicinity from June 21 to July 6. Anyone with questions or concerns about the moratorium or seeking more information can contact the Development Services Department at 623-932-3004.

According to the city, the vicinity for June 22 includes:



McDowell Road – PebbleCreek Parkway to Litchfield Road

Celebrate Life Way – Bullard Avenue to Litchfield Road

Van Buren Street – Estrella Parkway to Litchfield Road

Yuma Road – ¼ mile east and west of Bullard Avenue

Lower Buckeye Parkway – Ballpark Way to Bullard Avenue

PebbleCreek/Estrella Parkway – McDowell Road to Van Buren Street

Bullard Avenue – McDowell Road to Lower Buckeye Road

143rd Avenue – cul-de-sac to Van Buren Street

Litchfield Road – McDowell Road to Van Buren Street

Following the Grand Opening Day, it will be scaled back to only:



Bullard Avenue – McDowell Road to Van Buren Street

BACKGROUND ON BUC-CEE'S

Back on January 29, 2024, the Goodyear City Council approved a zoning change that would allow Buc-ee’s to expand into the area. Then, in March, the city announced that the Texas favorite had officially closed on purchasing the land at the southeast corner of Bullard Avenue and I-10.

Ever since, the anticipation has grown for the travel center!

At first, the plan was for the Arizona Buc-ee’s to open around Christmas 2025. They broke ground on May 14, 2025, and reassured everyone that the opening was still on track for June 2026.

But now, the wait is almost over — Arizona’s very first Buc-ee’s is just days away from opening its doors near I-10 and Bullard Avenue in Goodyear!