Buc-ee's is officially coming to Arizona; here’s what we know about the Texan travel center

GOODYEAR, AZ — It’s official, Buc-ee’s is coming to Arizona! The city of Goodyear announced on Wednesday that the Texas favorite “has closed on the purchase of the land on the southeast corner of Bullard Avenue and Interstate 10.”

“This is huge milestone for the project and I couldn't be more excited that Buc-ee’s has chosen Goodyear,” said Goodyear Mayor Joe Pizzillo in a statement. “It’s more than just a gas station or a convenience store. Buc-ee’s will provide our residents with what they’ve been asking for – which are more options – and that’s what they’ll get as our city continues to grow.”

According to the city of Goodyear, the center will have the following:



120 fueling stations for passenger vehicles only.

An approximately 74,000-square-foot convenience store.

The Goodyear location will offer 200 full-time jobs to the area.

The Buc-ee’s travel center will be open 24 hours a day.

A projected opening date has not been announced.

The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this March. Read more about it right here.

