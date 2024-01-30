City of Goodyear approves rezoning plans for proposed Buc-ee's

GOODYEAR, AZ — On Monday, January 29, the Goodyear City Council approved rezoning plans for Buc-ee's near Interstate 10 and Bullard Avenue, an important step needed toward the project.

“We are happy to hear of the city’s decision tonight. Buc-ee’s is continuing its process toward making Goodyear our first home in Arizona, and this was a really big step toward that goal,” said Stan Beard, Buc-ee’s director of Real Estate and Development.

The proposed location would have 120 fueling stations for passenger vehicles only and an approximate 74,000-square-foot convenience store. Buc-ee's Goodyear could bring more than 200 full-time jobs to the area, according to a release from the City of Goodyear.

“I’m thrilled that Buc-ee’s is interested in Goodyear as a new location,” said Goodyear Mayor Joe Pizzillo. “It’s more than just a gas station or a convenience store. Buc-ee’s could provide our residents with what they’ve been asking for – which are more options – and that’s what they’ll get as our city continues to grow. It would be a popular stop for visitors in the Valley, including spring training fans.”

According to a plan filed through the city, the property would be broken into two portions, one for a Buc-ee's Travel Center and service station, and the other would be used as industrial space.

Details on when construction could begin have not been released. A projected opening date has not been announced.