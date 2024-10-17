Arizona's first Buc-ee's location could open as soon as Christmas 2025

GOODYEAR, AZ — The wait for the highly-anticipated Buc-ee's location in Arizona could be over as soon as Christmas 2025!
In a video released by the City of Goodyear Thursday, the Director of Buc-ee's Construction said, "If everything goes to plan, we should be open by Christmas of next year."
Work has begun in the southeast corner of Bullard Avenue and Interstate 10.
#NEWBUSINESSALERT: Exciting update Arizona! Work has officially begun on the first-ever Buc-ee's right here in Goodyear!#goodyearaz #cityofgoodyear@bucees @GoodyearAZecdev @WESTMARC @SWVChamber @azfamily @FOX10Phoenix @abc15 @12News @azcentral @KTAR923 pic.twitter.com/PlViBkJ4vk— Goodyear, AZ (@GoodyearAZGov) October 17, 2024
ABC15 previously reported that the 24-hour location will have 120 fueling stations for passenger vehicles only and an approximately 74,000-square-foot convenience store.
The Goodyear City Council approved a zoning change that would allow Buc-ee's to expand to the area on January 29, 2024.
The City of Goodyear said that the location is expected to bring 200 full-time jobs to the area.