Mesa police involved in a shooting near Meridian and Elliot roads

MESA, AZ — Mesa police were involved in a shooting on Monday evening.

The reported incident took place near Meridian and Elliot roads.

Mesa Police involved in critical incident near S. Mountain Rd and E. Mesquite St.



PIO responding to scene. Please follow us here for all updates. pic.twitter.com/zvduJZC6KX — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) August 4, 2026

No officers were hurt in the incident, according to Mesa police.

It's not yet clear if any community members were hurt.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC15 and ABC15.com for updates.