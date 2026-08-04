Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
28  WX Alerts
NewsCrime

Actions

Mesa police involved in a shooting near Meridian and Elliot roads

No officers were hurt in the incident, Mesa police say
You can watch the latest headlines and weather from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix any time on-air, online, and on the ABC15 mobile and streaming apps.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Emery OIS 8-3-26
Posted
and last updated

MESA, AZ — Mesa police were involved in a shooting on Monday evening.

The reported incident took place near Meridian and Elliot roads.

No officers were hurt in the incident, according to Mesa police.

It's not yet clear if any community members were hurt.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC15 and ABC15.com for updates.

Want more news in your community? Add ABC15 as a preferred source on Google below:

Null

Latest from ABC15:

 

Report a typo