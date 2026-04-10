PoNy’s Michés is opening a new Tolleson location, bringing their ceviche to the area

TOLLESON, AZ — PoNy’s Michés, a family-run ceviche and micheladas business, is opening a location in Tolleson!

PoNy’s Michés | Jose Flores

The husband-and-wife team, along with their business partners, shared their excitement about the expansion on social media.

“We’re going back where we started our food truck on 99th and McDowell [.] Starting 2026 full of blessings. We’re excited to grow our team and to expand our small little business. We’ve been working extra hard, opening our downtown location and Tolleson location at the same time. Call us CRAZY! But with God by our side, anything is possible!! Thank you, everyone, for the continued support,” read part of the statement on their social media post.

The new location will open in Tolleson, near the intersection of 99 Ave and McDowell, bordering Avondale.

An opening date for the location has not yet been announced.

PONY’S MICHÉS AND ITS VALLEY EXPANSION

In 2020, Jose Flores and his wife, Analiz Gonzalez, began selling their michelada mixes and ceviche from the back of their truck, offering home deliveries before moving on to pop-up events.

The growing popularity of 'PoNy's Michés' led them to purchase a food truck in 2021.

Building on that momentum, the couple opened their first storefront in Goodyear in the summer of 2024—and soon, they will expand with a new location in downtown Phoenix as well.

Local business will open its Downtown Phoenix 'PoNy’s Michés- Michelada Bar & Grill' in the former FEZ restaurant space, which operated for more than 20 years.

The husband-and-wife team, joined by their chief financial officer Sergio Escamilla, sat down with ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez to discuss their restaurant’s expansion, the importance of remaining true to their Mexican heritage, and their efforts to inspire young people to pursue their dreams.