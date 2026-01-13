ALDI continues Valley expansion with plans for 10 new stores in 2026

PHOENIX — In a news release shared Monday, ALDI announced plans to open 180 new stores across the U.S., including 10 here in the Valley, in 2026.

ALDI says it wants to “build” on its momentum with expansion into several U.S. communities that include Maine, Colorado, Nevada, and Arizona.

The supermarket chain announced that it plans to open 10 new stores in Phoenix in 2026 and dozens more by 2030 as part of its U.S. westward expansion.

RELATED: ALDI acquires East Valley land as grocery chain grows across metro Phoenix

“As ALDI continues its westward expansion, the grocer will open 10 new stores in the Phoenix market in 2026, with plans to add a total of 40 new stores in the market by the end of 2030,” read the news release.

The company also shared plans to open a distribution center in Goodyear, projected to open in 2028, along with additional centers in Baldwin, Florida, in 2027, and Aurora, Colorado, in 2029.