Aldi acquires East Valley land as grocery chain grows across metro Phoenix

Discount grocery chain Aldi acquired land in Mesa earlier this month, where it plans to build another store in Phoenix’s East Valley.

The German grocer, whose U.S. headquarters is located in Illinois, opened its first store in Arizona in 2020 and now has more than a dozen, with several more in the works.

In mid-December, Aldi acquired three acres on the southeast corner of Power and Elliot roads, right on the border of Mesa and Gilbert, for $2.4 million, according to real estate database Vizzda LLC.

