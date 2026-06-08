Trader Joe's plans another store in central Phoenix

Trader Joe’s is planning to open a second location in central Phoenix.
The specialty grocery store chain is coming to Arcadia Crossing, the retail power center on Thomas Road and 44th Street, according to an application for a liquor license filed with the city of Phoenix. The address listed is 4519 E. Thomas Road.
That nearly 600,000-square-foot complex is anchored by Target, Fry’s Marketplace, and Costco. The space Trader Joe’s is moving into totals about 15,000 square feet and was formerly occupied by Office Max.