Inside Arizona’s first IKEA one-level 'small-format store’ in Phoenix

PHOENIX — IKEA is set to open a 75,000-square-foot ‘one-level small-format store’ in Phoenix this April!

The new Valley store, the first of its kind in Arizona, features fully furnished rooms inspired by the local style. It offers 4,000 products on display and more than 3,000 items for immediate purchase. This Phoenix store also features an As-Is Department with gently used and discontinued items to promote sustainable home furnishings.

Watch Tony Ramos, store manager, give ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez a tour of the Valley’s first IKEA ‘small-format store.’

Inside Arizona’s first IKEA one-level 'small-format store’

OPENING DAY

Date to save: On Wednesday, April 8th, remarks are scheduled to begin at 9:15 a.m., with doors opening to attendees at 9:30 a.m.

Hours of operation following its grand opening: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Where to go: The store is located at Village Square II shopping center at the intersection of Cactus Rd and Tatum Blvd in north Phoenix.

IKEA in the Valley

Not in north Phoenix? Here's where else to go:

