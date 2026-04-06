Inside Arizona’s first IKEA one-level 'small-format store’ in Phoenix

PHOENIX — IKEA is set to open a 75,000-square-foot ‘one-level small-format store’ in Phoenix this April!
The new Valley store, the first of its kind in Arizona, features fully furnished rooms inspired by the local style. It offers 4,000 products on display and more than 3,000 items for immediate purchase. This Phoenix store also features an As-Is Department with gently used and discontinued items to promote sustainable home furnishings.
Watch Tony Ramos, store manager, give ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez a tour of the Valley’s first IKEA ‘small-format store.’
Inside Arizona’s first IKEA one-level 'small-format store’
OPENING DAY
- Date to save: On Wednesday, April 8th, remarks are scheduled to begin at 9:15 a.m., with doors opening to attendees at 9:30 a.m.
- Hours of operation following its grand opening: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
- Where to go: The store is located at Village Square II shopping center at the intersection of Cactus Rd and Tatum Blvd in north Phoenix.
More Things to Do stories:
IKEA in the Valley
Not in north Phoenix? Here's where else to go:
- IKEA Tempe: 2110 West IKEA Way off Interstate 10 and Warner Rd. in Tempe
- IKEA ‘Plan & Order’ point is located at The Promenade Scottsdale, located at Scottsdale Rd. and Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd.
- What would be the ideal reason to head out to this store? “If you want to plan your kitchen, or if you want to plan, you know, fix your closet that you've been wanting to fix forever, you go in there, you sit with an IKEA specialist, and they would show you some of the options, some of the cabinets, some of the closet options. You would plan it out with them and then order it to your house. There's actually no inventory at this location. It's just a plan and ship, which is really unique,” said Meagher.
- What would be the ideal reason to head out to this store? “If you want to plan your kitchen, or if you want to plan, you know, fix your closet that you've been wanting to fix forever, you go in there, you sit with an IKEA specialist, and they would show you some of the options, some of the cabinets, some of the closet options. You would plan it out with them and then order it to your house. There's actually no inventory at this location. It's just a plan and ship, which is really unique,” said Meagher.