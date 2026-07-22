'I thought I was going to die': Gilbert e-bike rider hospitalized after crash

GILBERT, AZ — An East Valley family is searching for answers after their loved one was struck while riding his e-bike in Gilbert.

Just after 5:30 Friday evening, Gilbert police say officers responded to a crash involving a vehicle and an e-bike near Gilbert and Rawhide roads.

According to police, witness statements allege the vehicle turned in front of the e-bike, causing the rider to crash. Police searched the surrounding area but say they were unable to locate a vehicle matching witness descriptions.

Hunter Kennedy, 25, says he was riding in the bike lane when the crash occurred.

"I was riding my bike in the bike lane, traveling north on Gilbert Road. I saw a car next to me, and that's the last thing I remember. The next thing I remember, I woke up on the road with a bunch of people surrounding me," Kennedy said.

Kennedy was taken to the hospital with cuts, bruises, and head injuries that required staples. He says the physical pain continues, but so do the questions about the driver who left the scene.

"I thought I was going to die," Kennedy said.

"I did not think I was going to survive, and it just takes 2 seconds for your life to be over from a driver not paying attention or if a kid's not paying attention or if I wasn't paying attention, your life could be just over just like that," Kennedy said.

Kennedy and his family are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has surveillance or dash camera video from the area to come forward. He also hopes sharing his story serves as a reminder for everyone using Gilbert's roads.

"People riding bikes, you should definitely be extra careful. I already am very careful," Kennedy said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Gilbert police as the investigation continues.