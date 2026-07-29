Glendale begins pilot program to replace water meters citywide

GLENDALE, AZ — The City of Glendale has launched a pilot program to replace traditional mechanical water meters with new electronic meters equipped with cellular connectivity, and some residents are already receiving notifications in the mail.

The pilot phase covers approximately 3,500 locations and is part of a larger multi-year effort to eventually replace all water meters citywide. If your home was selected for the pilot, you will receive a postcard from the city a few weeks before your installation date explaining what to expect.

What are the new meters and why is the City making the change?

The new electronic meters are designed to give residents access to detailed water usage data through an online customer portal, as well as the ability to receive leak alerts. The city says the upgrade will improve accuracy, resource management, and customer service — allowing water services to be delivered more efficiently and cost-effectively to residents and businesses.

Will my water bill go up?

That is the question on the minds of many Glendale residents, including Marian McCray Streeter, a Glendale resident of more than 35 years who received her notification flyer recently.

Streeter says she heard about water bills increasing significantly in Gilbert after a similar meter change, and she wants to make sure Glendale residents do not face the same situation.

"For years, if you had a water bill for $50 and then with this new system you get a water bill of $250, then that's gonna be a shock," Streeter said.

The city's answer is clear: No. According to the City of Glendale, the cost of replacing water meters is already included in the city's long-term Capital Improvement Plan and will not result in a water rate increase.

Who is doing the work?

Installations will be carried out by the city's contractor, Metering Services Inc. Crew members will arrive in vehicles marked with the City of Glendale logo and will wear visible identification. The city emphasizes that crew members will never ask to enter your home.

Most installations take approximately 30 minutes, with only a brief interruption to your water service. You do not need to be home for the installation.

What if something goes wrong on installation day?

If a crew cannot complete the installation due to an issue, such as a locked gate, a dog in the yard, or an obstruction, they will leave a door hanger explaining what is needed and return once the issue is resolved.

If you have a special situation, such as a medical device that depends on water or a service animal, the city asks that you call 1-800-612-6979 after receiving your postcard so the project team can plan around your needs.

Is the technology safe? What about my data?

The new meters communicate using low-power radio frequencies, like those used by cell phones, Wi-Fi routers, and garage door openers. The city says the meters meet federal communication standards and are installed outdoors, not inside the home. Smart meter technology has been installed in over 100 million locations across the United States.

As for data privacy, the city says customer water usage data is encrypted and transmitted through a secure network. The city does not sell customer data to third parties.

What happens next?

Streeter says she hopes the city is transparent about the long-term impact of the program on residents.

"Is this gonna be better for the city making more money, or is it gonna really be better for us in the community?" Streeter said.

The city says once the new meters are installed, residents will be notified when the online customer portal, which will provide access to water usage data, leak alerts, and usage trends becomes available.

Installations are scheduled Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Have questions about the Glendale water meter replacement program? Contact the project team at 1-800-612-6979.

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