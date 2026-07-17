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Former Glendale teacher sentenced for recording students undressing

The former Independence High educator was sentenced to four years in prison as part of a plea agreement
On Wednesday, April 3, the Governing Board for the district held a meeting and officially voted to terminate Carreon.
Governing Board unanimously votes to terminate Glendale teacher
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GLENDALE, AZ — A former Independence High School teacher has been sentenced to four years in prison for secretly recording students undressing in 2024.

Estevan Carreon was arrested in March 2024. Court documents, at the time of the arrest, said Carreon arranged a meeting with students during spring break to receive extra credit. Before students arrived, court documents said Carreon set up spy cameras in the changing room of the classroom. The students were part of the school’s media club.

According to details from Maricopa County Superior Court, there was a plea agreement in June. He pleaded guilty to eight charges of voyeurism. It appears that 11 other charges were dismissed.

On Friday, a judge sentenced Carreon to four years in prison and a lifetime of supervised probation with sex offender terms.

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