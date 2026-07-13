Missing Glendale woman found dead near Lake Pleasant, man in custody

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police say a woman who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead near Lake Pleasant, and a man is in custody in connection with her death.

Arianna Jones, 21, was last known to be at her apartment near 59th and Northern avenues. When her family went to check on her, they said they found damage to her front door, and she was not there. Her family has had no contact with her since July 5.

Provided by Glendale PD Arianna Jones

According to police documents, Jones' family was concerned that she had been taken against her will.

WATCH: Glendale PD officials announce arrest and additional details

Family told officials that a broken cell phone was found in the apartment, her wallet was missing, and her dog was found in a kennel without food or water. Family said routine video calls to her young child, who was staying with family at the time, had stopped, and their messages were no longer being marked as “read,” leading to further concern for her well-being.

A friend told police that she had planned to meet “an acquaintance” for a movie. Evidence shows the man, identified by police as Domonic Rodolico, had picked Jones up from her apartment and never returned.

Police say they used video evidence and vehicle alert systems, and also report that his cell phone's location moved alongside Jones’ phone locations. Investigators determined that her cell phone last pinged near Lake Pleasant early in the morning on July 6.

Police say “extensive” data was analyzed in this case and suggest that Rodolico “went to an extremely remote, secluded and undeveloped location near Lake Pleasant Parkway and W. Old Carefree Highway, with no apparent legitimate reason for being there,” before picking Jones up from her apartment. Data showed Rodolico went to the location three times that day.

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On Saturday, July 11, officials located “decomposing human remains in this area along with additional evidence," including movie theater cups and clothes.

Police say the relationship between Jones and Rodolico is still under investigation, but it appears the pair shared a few short phone calls over a few weeks after meeting on social media.

Documents show Rodolico was later seen apparently cleaning out his car, and he appeared to have a bandaged wound on his arm/hand.

Rodolico reportedly told police that he and the victim were approached by unknown men and were “jumped,” but he could not provide additional details. Police say his story continued to change as he was questioned.

“It is apparent, Domonic premeditated this incident and murdered the victim…Domonic was unable to explain himself nor was he willing to, and “did not appear to show any remorse…,” documents state.

The cause of Jones' death is under investigation, as well as a possible motive.

Glendale police confirmed Monday that Rodolico was taken into custody on charges including first-degree murder. Police say he is being held on a $2 million cash bond.