Apache Junction teachers prepare for the first day of school

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Two East Valley school districts will start classes on Wednesday: Chandler Unified and Apache Junction Unified.

Educators have spent the last few days preparing their rooms for a new group of students. ABC15 caught up with two educators in Apache Junction on Monday, a veteran educator as well as a newer teacher, as they put the final touches to their rooms.

In the video player above, hear from the two educators about what they do to prepare for a new school year, and more about how they help get their students settled on the first day of school.