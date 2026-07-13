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Apache Junction teachers prepare for the first day of school

Educators have spent the last few days preparing their rooms for a new group of students. ABC15 caught up with two educators in Apache Junction on Monday, a veteran educator as well as a newer teacher, as they put the final touches to their rooms.
Apache Junction teachers prepare for the first day of school
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APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Two East Valley school districts will start classes on Wednesday: Chandler Unified and Apache Junction Unified.

Educators have spent the last few days preparing their rooms for a new group of students. ABC15 caught up with two educators in Apache Junction on Monday, a veteran educator as well as a newer teacher, as they put the final touches to their rooms.

In the video player above, hear from the two educators about what they do to prepare for a new school year, and more about how they help get their students settled on the first day of school. 

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