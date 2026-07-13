After a budget without funding, AZ's 211 live services will continue into 2027

PHOENIX — Arizona's live 211 services have been given a lifeline and will now be funded through at least the end of the year.

Solari released a statement Monday announcing that Gov. Katie Hobbs' office had secured funding to continue live-answer services into early 2027.

The services were originally set to end in August. Funding for live services was not included in the budget Governor Hobbs had signed for the new fiscal year.

Video in the player above shows our previous coverage of the impacts of the live services when they were set to drop in August.

"This funding will allow 211 Arizona to maintain trained specialists who help connect individuals and families across Arizona with critical health and human services, including heat relief, housing, food assistance, utility support, transportation, healthcare, and other community resources," Solari officials said. "Live-answer services are available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily in English and Spanish."

In the 10 years that Solari has run the 211 Arizona system, more than 700,000 calls have been answered by live operators. There have also been more than 1.1 million referrals to services provided.

They have coordinated more than 70,000 transportation rides, including 18,000 heat relief rides in the last three years.

While the funding keeps the services going through 2026, Solari officials say they continue to work with Hobbs' office and other community stakeholders to secure sustainable funding for the live-answer services.