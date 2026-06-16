Solari to end Arizona's 211 live services in August

PHOENIX — Arizona's 211 live services will be ending in August.

Solari announced Monday that it will be shutting down the live-answer services on August 13 due to a lack of state funding.

The community will still be able to access 211 Arizona's online resource directory and automated phone system after August 13, but live-answer services provided by English and Spanish-speaking trained specialists will no longer be available.

The new state budget that Governor Katie Hobbs signed over the weekend does not include funding for 211 Arizona. Solari officials say that leaves the program without the resources to continue operating at its current level.

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"For years, 211 Arizona has served as a lifeline for individuals and families seeking help during some of life's most challenging moments," said Justin Chase, Chief Executive Officer of Solari Crisis & Human Services. "While we are incredibly proud of the impact this service has had across our state, we are deeply saddened that sustainable funding was not secured to allow live-answer services to continue. Every day, our team helped people navigate housing instability, food insecurity, utility assistance, healthcare access, transportation needs, and countless other challenges. Those needs remain, even as this chapter comes to a close."

In the 10 years that Solari has run the 211 Arizona system, more than 700,000 calls have been answered by live operators. There have also been more than 1.1 million referrals to services provided.

They have coordinated more than 70,000 transportation rides, including 18,000 heat relief rides in the last three years.

The Maricopa County Department of Public Health says their community response to extreme heat has relied on 211 support to help connect residents with resources.

They are working on a plan to help people find heat relief resources and transportation through the end of the official heat season on September 30.

Community members seeking information and referrals after August 13, 2026, may continue to access the 211 Arizona online resource database at 211arizona.org or call 2-1-1 to access the automated system.