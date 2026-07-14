Watch: Arizona's workforce hits education milestone, but student enrollment is falling

More than half of Arizona's working adults now hold a credential beyond a high school diploma — a milestone tracked by Education Forward Arizona, whose goal is to push that number to 60% by 2030.

The reason the target matters: an adult under 35 with a bachelor's degree earns nearly 60% more than a high school graduate of the same age.

But Arizona students aren't keeping pace. College enrollment rates are down in 12 of 15 counties since 2019, with 4 seeing double-digit declines.

In the Valley, enrollment is down in 9 of the 10 most populous cities and towns. And of the 7 measures Education Forward Arizona tracks, 4 are currently trending in the wrong direction.