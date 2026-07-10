Celebration of life to be held for Arizona firefighter Nick Hutcherson killed in wildfire

PHOENIX — A celebration of life will be held on Saturday to remember the firefighter from Glendale who was killed battling a wildfire near the Colorado-Utah border.

Nick Hutcherson, 27, was among three firefighters who died on June 27 battling the blaze.

Hutcherson and four others were overcome by flames from fast-moving fires. They had deployed emergency protective shelters, which are considered a “last resort” for firefighters when there is no other way out. Two firefighters survived with burn injuries.

The celebration of life will take place at Dream City Church in Phoenix at 2 p.m. Saturday.

You can watch the celebration of life live in the video player below.

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

Hutcherson was assigned to the U.S. Forest Service’s Kaibab National Forest and was part of the U.S. Wildland Fire Service’s Rifle Helitack crew, according to the U.S. Department of the Interior.

“These firefighters embodied the courage, professionalism and selflessness that define the Wildland Fire Service,” said U.S. Wildland Fire Service Chief Brian Fennessy.

“A serious accident investigation team has been mobilized and is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the incident,” officials said.