WATCH: Valley man still lacing up for ice hockey at 80 years old

Most people approaching 80 years old are slowing down, but Valley resident Mike McConnell is lacing up his skates.

Just weeks before his 80th birthday, McConnell is still taking the ice every Thursday night at the Peoria rink, competing in a recreational hockey league where he's often 20 to 30 years older than everyone else on the ice.

And he's not stopping there.

Later this month, he'll travel to California to compete in the prestigious Snoopy Hockey Tournament in Santa Rosa, skating against other players in the 70-and-over division for the second time.

His wife says he's become an inspiration not only to family and friends, but also to strangers who can't believe his age when they see him flying across the ice.

ABC15's Cameron Polom learned about what keeps him motivated, how he stays healthy enough to keep playing, and why he's not ready to hang up his skates anytime soon. Watch the full Uplifting Arizona story in the video player above.